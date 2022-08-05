UBS Group Raises Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €15.00

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from €14.30 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.46) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.79) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.40) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.58) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.20) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

