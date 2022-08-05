UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €241.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €241.00 ($248.45) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($273.20) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a €211.00 ($217.53) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($268.04) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($247.42) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a €250.00 ($257.73) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of ALV stock traded up €0.28 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €179.46 ($185.01). 662,437 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €182.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €202.20. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($213.20).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

