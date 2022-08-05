UBS Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €173.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €173.00 ($178.35) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($216.49) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($226.80) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($221.65) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($149.48) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($262.89) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

adidas Price Performance

FRA ADS traded up €4.24 ($4.37) on Thursday, hitting €175.24 ($180.66). The stock had a trading volume of 528,099 shares. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a one year high of €201.01 ($207.23). The company’s 50-day moving average is €171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €196.88.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

