Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $621,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

