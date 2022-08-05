Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,781 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $32.13. 2,111,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,443,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

