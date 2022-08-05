U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 26.9 %

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $34.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.72. 394,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.