U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.6% of Lindenwold Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,826. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

