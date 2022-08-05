Typhoon Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $164.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $116,116.14 and approximately $164.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00623258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015613 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Typhoon Network Coin Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
Buying and Selling Typhoon Network
Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.