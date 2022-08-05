Typhoon Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $164.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $116,116.14 and approximately $164.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00623258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

