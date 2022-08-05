Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 146.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.04.

Twilio Stock Down 13.3 %

NYSE:TWLO traded down $13.02 on Friday, hitting $85.17. 282,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.14. Twilio has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $382.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

