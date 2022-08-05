Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. 925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,553. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.86 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

