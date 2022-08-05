Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.33

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 619663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0826 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 424,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 265,015 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 117.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 294,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 158,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

