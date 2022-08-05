Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 424,078 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 363,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 265,015 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 294,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

