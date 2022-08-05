Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Tupperware Brands Trading Up 14.6 %
Tupperware Brands stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.
In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Hector Lezama purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,003.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,003.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
