Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,309. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $524.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,003.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile



Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading

