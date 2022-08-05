Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday.
Tupperware Brands Price Performance
Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,309. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $524.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,003.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Further Reading
