TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.31) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.98) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 287 ($3.52).

Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 185 ($2.27) on Friday. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 162.75 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.63). The company has a market cap of £326.30 million and a PE ratio of 2,642.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.32.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

