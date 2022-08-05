TrustVerse (TRV) Market Capitalization Hits $5.80 Million

TrustVerse (TRV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $145,440.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,049.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00130862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00064989 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,227,426 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

