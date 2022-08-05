Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,034,968.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,034,968.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $1,368,070 in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,712,000 after acquiring an additional 368,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88,009 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

