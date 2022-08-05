Trumpcoin Price Tops $0.0516 on Exchanges (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Element.Black (ELT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 68.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.