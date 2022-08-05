TrueChain Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $84,068.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueChain has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,966.34 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00175100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003662 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00131230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033438 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.