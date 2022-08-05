TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 566 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.