TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 566 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

