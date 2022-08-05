TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,120 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after buying an additional 3,207,671 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $67,819,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WY opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

