TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.23. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

