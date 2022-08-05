TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,367,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 306,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.03. 29,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,075. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

