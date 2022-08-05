TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. 1,170,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,279,604. The stock has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

