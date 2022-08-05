TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $696,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $87.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.