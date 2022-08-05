TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,997 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

