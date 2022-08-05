TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Overstock.com were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Overstock.com by 2,548.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Overstock.com by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Price Performance

OSTK traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,164. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.