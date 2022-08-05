Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TGI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Triumph Group stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 845,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $950.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

