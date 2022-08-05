TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of TPVG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,853. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 100.70%.

Insider Activity at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 697.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.