TrezarCoin (TZC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TrezarCoin has a total market cap of $68,695.11 and approximately $6.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TZC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 282,987,300 coins and its circulating supply is 270,987,300 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

