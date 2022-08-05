Tredje AP fonden Takes $1.04 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JBHT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

