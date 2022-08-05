Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 57,589 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dynatrace by 391.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 563,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after buying an additional 448,745 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after buying an additional 388,300 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,264,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.43, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

