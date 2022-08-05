Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Shares of TG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $350.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%.
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
