Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Tredegar Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $350.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tredegar

About Tredegar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 13.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Tredegar by 17.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 4.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tredegar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 449,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.