Treasure Coast Financial Planning Has $6.32 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after buying an additional 3,852,449 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,957,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,756,000 after buying an additional 1,166,827 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,792,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. 58,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

