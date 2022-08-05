Treasure Coast Financial Planning Acquires 7,487 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

RYF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,536. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.