Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $177.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.06.

TT stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.95. 28,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,430. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.38.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $210,269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

