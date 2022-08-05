Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Reaches $0.0603 on Major Exchanges

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $21,669.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,666.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00128674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032565 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

SLICE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.