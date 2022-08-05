TOWER Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. TOWER has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $85,624.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TOWER has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,630.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003916 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00128797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

TOWER Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

