Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $98.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

