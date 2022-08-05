Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,594 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,047,000 after acquiring an additional 407,988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after acquiring an additional 915,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after buying an additional 3,268,354 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,802,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after buying an additional 113,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after buying an additional 905,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.