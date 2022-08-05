Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

