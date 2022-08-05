Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

