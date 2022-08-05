Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $260.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.96 and its 200 day moving average is $247.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

