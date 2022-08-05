Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 341.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 79.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 112.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Moderna by 25.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,934,364.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,029 shares of company stock valued at $82,263,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

