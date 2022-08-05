Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Exelon by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Exelon by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

Exelon Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

