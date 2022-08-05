TOKPIE Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27,287.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $27,287.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Profile
TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TOKPIE Coin Trading
