TOKPIE Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27,287.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $27,287.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

