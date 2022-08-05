Tokes (TKS) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.