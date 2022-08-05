TokenPocket (TPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $130,627.00

TokenPocket (TPT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One TokenPocket coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPocket has a total market cap of $28.46 million and approximately $130,627.00 worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPocket has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00621533 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015796 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TokenPocket Coin Profile
TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP. TokenPocket’s official website is www.tokenpocket.pro.
