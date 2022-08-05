TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TOD’S from €42.00 ($43.30) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TOD’S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TOD’S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. TOD’S has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $67.95.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.