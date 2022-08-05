Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Up 5.7%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating) was up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 82,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 428,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £10.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99.

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It also develops solar and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

